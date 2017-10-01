Nigeria ’s Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has reproved senior police personnel for exposing themselves to kidnappers.



The police boss is embarrassed and annoyed over the recent kidnap of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sarkin Pawa in Niger state.

Amos Aliyu, police Superintendent, was abducted on Sunday close to his residence at Turin Fulani by unidentified men.





And Idris, during a meeting with Commissioners of the force on Wednesday charged senior officers to protect themselves first.





"There should be more visibility policing. Policemen should be deployed in flashpoint areas to take care of security because the presence of police in those areas would help in the reduction of crime,” Idris said.





"We must take the protection of our officers seriously. We have a problem; two days ago, one of our DPOs was kidnapped. How can you be a DPO, you have all the policemen under your Command and then you start driving as if you don’t have anybody.





"You allow the useless kidnappers to pick you and your orderly, it is very embarrassing. We had the same issue in Zamfara state where an ACP going on leave travelled alone. It is embarrassing.





"Utilize the men you have and you must protect yourself first. You can only protect others when you are protected because you are a target.







"The information we are receiving is that our ACP’s vehicle was abandoned in a bush and he has not been seen which obviously means that he has been kidnapped.





How can we be living with such situation? It is becoming an embarrassment. DPOs and other personnel should be careful of their movement.”