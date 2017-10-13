



Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has asked the High Court of the FCT to restrain the Senate from investigating him.









Senator Isah Misua (APC-Bauchi Central) had alleged that Idris collected about N10 billion monthly from some firms and highly-placed Nigerians for giving them security cover.









He also accused Idris of extorting money, ranging from N10 to N15 million, from Commissioners of Police, State Mobile Commanders and Special Protection Units Commanders, for favourable posting.









The police boss, in a fundamental rights enforcement suit marked FCT/HC /CV/ 3158 /17, prayed the court to declare both the Senate committee, set up to probe the allegations and the conduct of the committee as unconstitutional, null and void.









He also wants the court to make an order stopping the committee from inviting him, sitting, conducting any hearing on the allegation , discussing or making any report in respect of the planned probe pending the determination of his suit.









Senate President Bukola Saraki had mandated the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the circumstances surrounding Misau’s disengagement from the Nigeria Police.