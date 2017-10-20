The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the rash of hate-filled blackmail and emotional outbursts circulating on the social media from Islamic fundamentalists who have called for the withdrawal of the nomination of Mrs. Aisha Ahmad as Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria because she does not appear in the conservative Arab dressing mode of hijab.

The group, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, affirmed that Ahmad is a fit and qualified technocrat to occupy the high office of Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria based on her formidable academic credentials and her longstanding experiences as a top ranking banker in the private sector.

“We believe that the appointment of Aisha Ahmad by the president has satisfied his oath of office as the president, which some scholars said commits him to the specific goals of general nature as follows: bear allegiance to the Republic; faithfully discharge his duties in accordance with the constitution; strive to preserve the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy; avoid influence caused by personal interest; abide by the code of conducts, treat all people equally under the law, protect the secrecy of information and devotion to the service and well-being of Nigerians,” the statement said.

HURIWA lampooned critics of Ahmad who seeks to impose their pedestrian and pigeonhole religious dress code to an adult Nigerian citizen based on religion even when section 10 of the constitution clearly states that Nigeria is not a religious state.

Specifically, section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution states that; “The government of the federation or of a state shall not adopt any religion as state religion.”

HURIWA recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari presented Aishah Ahmad to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. She is to replace a former Deputy Governor, who retired early this year.