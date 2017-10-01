President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the bickering and embar-rassing public spectacle between the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, and the Group Managing Director, GMD, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, must stop.





In fact, the President directed that sanity should prevail as he ordered a halt to any further washing of dirty linens in public.



