Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says it is demoralising to learn that some Nigerians celebrate those who got their wealth by stealing from public funds.





He spoke at a lecture to mark the 14th anniversary of the Dorcas Oke Hope Alive Initiative at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo state.





Speaking on the theme: “Corruption and the Challenges of the African Child” Obasanjo said corruption will not be stamped out in the country until such mindset was erased.





“It is very demoralising to law enforcement officers when they painstakingly investigate a case and the culprit finds his way around the judiciary to escape,” the former president said.





"We cannot continue to celebrate criminals, who enrich themselves from our commonwealth, and think that corruption will disappear"





In addition, he attributed Boko Haram’s emergence to the level of corruption in the country, stressing that corruption in the country has led to youth restiveness.





According to him: “No society in the world can claim to have completely eradicated corruption, but many countries have successfully reduced corruption to its barest minimum.



