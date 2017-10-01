



Governors from the Southern part of Nigeria will converge in Lagos on Monday to deliberate on how to forge stronger ties for the three geo-political zones.





The meeting is coming twelve years after their last gathering in Lagos in 2001 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Tunji Bello, the meeting which will be co-hosted by the Governors of Lagos and Akwa Ibom states, Akinwunmi Ambode and Emmanuel Udom will address issues that are germane to the development of the three contiguous zones.







Bello said the meeting is in line with the realisation that the different states in the South have since 2005 developed several areas of comparative advantage which could be harnessed and become mutually beneficial.







According to him, the Governors would also be expected to adopt a common position on the issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, devolution of powers and issue of fiscal federalism which have all gained prominence of late.







“The 2017 Lagos summit of the 17 Southern Governors representing the South South, South West and South East zones is expected to come up with a communiqué after the deliberation.







"It is noteworthy to recall that the inaugural meeting of the Southern Governors took place in Lagos in 2001 under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,”Bello said.







The statement added that the predominant view is that if the Southern states speak with one voice, they are bound to attract weighty and credible listenership.







The governors expected at the summit include Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta); Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa) and Rochas Okorocha (Imo).







Others are Willie Obiano (Anambra); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); David Umahi (Ebonyi); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Rauf Aregbesola (Osun); Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo); Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun); Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti) and Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos).