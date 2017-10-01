Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 16, 2017 / comment : 0


The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election in 2019, Director General of Voice of Nigeria Osita Okechukwu says.

He made this known in a recent interview, according to him, the president is lucky to have many still in support of him.

"Even some state chapters of the party like Enugu, Ebonyi and Kaduna had endorsed the president for a second tenure" Okechukwu said.

"To be honest with you, the good luck is that his miraculous recovery has encouraged us to endorse him. He has more than a right of first refusal.”

