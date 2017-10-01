A ritualist arrested in the past

Six members of a syndicate allegedly specialised in human killings for ritual purposes have been arrested and paraded by the Ogun State police command at the Federal special ant robbery squad office in Abeokuta, the state capital.



Parading the suspects, the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ahmed Iliyasu said they were arrested at different locations in the state capital and Owode Egba areas of the state



”In our unrelenting war against crime and criminality across Ogun state the command through technical intelligence gathering was able to break two syndicates specialised in killing people for the purpose of using their parts for rituals”



”On the 5th of October a team from the Federal Special Anti-robbery squad while on township patrol sighted two men on a motorcycle with suspicious bags, they were forcefully stopped and searched, we discovered in their bag fresh and dried human parts. On interrogation it was discovered that the duo are serial killers with their base at number 6 Baase compound Totoro Abeokuta” the commissioner said



Items recovered from the suspected riitualists include different human parts and charms.



The commissioner of police however warned criminals to stay off the state or face a tough time as the command is battle ready against any form of criminality.