Fulani Herdsman

Six persons yesterday died while five others are injured following an attack on Taagbe village in Bassa, Plateau state, the police confirmed on Sunday. Among those killed were five adults and a teenager.





The attackers invaded the village at midnight on Saturday and burnt down 10 houses, the police spokesperson for the Plateau State Command, Terna Tyopev, said.





Those injured have been taken to various hospitals in Jos, Tyopey also said. The killings took place a day after Governor Simon Lalong imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the area.



Lalong had said that the action became necessary “in view of recurring incidences of attacks in the area”





An eye witness, Sunday Yari, told newsmen, who visited the scene, that the attack took place in the early hours of Sunday.





"The attackers came with sophisticated weapons and moved from one house to another, unleashing mayhem on the locals.





"They razed down a lot of houses and destroyed properties worth millions of naira". he said.



Yari wondered why the attacks were being casually carried out in spite of the dusk to dawn curfew imposed 0n the local government by the Plateau government.

