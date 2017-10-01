Senator Hammad Misau has denied accusing wife of President Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, of receiving 2 SUVs from the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The media was awash with reports yesterday that Misau while testifying before an investigative Senate panel, accused Mrs. Buhari of receiving two SUVs from the police boss, for her personal use, an allegation Mrs. Buhari has denied since.

Senator Misau has gone on his social media page to deny the reports. According to him, he cannot make such allegations against the person of the "highly revered wife of the President'. See his tweets below