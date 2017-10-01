IGP Idris

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Alleged Fraudulent Activities in Collection, Accounting, Remittance and Expenditure by Revenue Generating Agencies has invited the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before it.





The committee’s Chairman, Sen. Solomon Adeola, said in statement that the invitation followed findings on a N6.5 billion unpaid revenue accruing from the Lagos Trade Fair Complex.





He said, others invited to appear before the committee are the Director Generals of Directorate of State Security (DSS), Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) and National Council on Privatisation (NCP).





Adeola said the essence of the invitation was to get the Police and DSS to assist the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) in recovering the money, which had accrued for over nine years.





He said that the invitation was to also assist in ejecting the concessionaire of the Trade Fair Complex, LITFC, AULIC Nigeria Limited and recovering the complex.





The senator said it had become necessary to recover the 322 hectares multi billion Naira complex following a huge debt due in the N40 billion lease fees.





Adeola quoted the Director-General of BPE, Mr Alex Okoh, as saying the concession agreement to AULIC Nigeria Limited was revoked in early September by the Federal Government.



