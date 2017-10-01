Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, October 15, 2017 / comment : 0


President Jacob Zuma of South Africa has been conferred with the traditional title of “Ochiagha Imo” by Eze Imo, HRH Samuel Ohiri.

According to reports, Zuma was given the honour on Friday during his visit to Imo state with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The conferment of chieftaincy title on the South African president was part of the activities scheduled for his two-day visit to the country, following a State visit to Zambia.

Governor Rochas Okorocha had earlier said Zuma would also be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Rochas Okorocha and the Zuma Foundations during the visit.

In addition, Zuma is expected to assess the planned over 20,000-hectare of Egbema Industrial Park valued at over N2 billion and the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

