Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » SAD: Father, Two Adult Sons Die Mysteriously Within Two Weeks In Rivers State (Photos)
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, October 28, 2017 / comment : 0


An NYSC Corps member, Festus Chizi Chika and his elder brother Victor Chinwendu Chika were laid to rest in their hometown, Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, October 26th.

According to family member and friends, the brothers and their father died last month.

There are no details on what led to their death, however, a cousin who paid tribute to them on Facebook said one of them returned from church service, slumped and died.

Late Chizi was until his death, undergoing his mandatory one year national youth Service in Delta State. His friends took to Facebook to mourn him,


Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú