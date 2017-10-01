The 14th Abuja International Film Festival with the theme Film as a tool for national security and patriotism was recently concluded in the federal capital territory of Nigeria, Abuja. The event featured screening of movies, awards, exhibitions, talent campus, seminars and workshops.

Movies were nominated into different categories and winners by experts by a panel of experts.



The opening night film was from Nigerian Filmmaker Tunji Bamishigbin’s “The Verdict” at the silverbird cinemas Abuja. It also showcased a fashion runway with 5 fashion houses showcasing the best of Nigerian contemporary designs.



According to Temitope Duker, the Newly appointed Festival Director of the Abuja International Film Festival, the theme of the festival which is FILM AS A TOOL FOR NATIONAL SECURITY AND PATRIOTISM reflects the mood of the nation at the moment and there is a need for filmmakers to begin to imbibe the notion of patriotism in their films and this can only be achieved by their understanding that film as a potent role to play in the patriotism and nations security of any nation.



The festival also had in attendance several notable Nollywood Filmmakers like Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Zack Orji, Sani Danja, Andy Amenechi, Paul Obazele , Dickson Iroegbu, Charles Novia, Recently Elected AGN President Emeka Rollas amongst others several others. Also from the Diplomatic mission was the Chinese Cultural Attache Mr. Li Xung, Miss Wang, The US Embassy In Abuja Cultural Officer Mr. Lawrence Socha, The Chairman NDDC Senator Victor Ndoma Egba Represented by his Special Adviser Media, The Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board Mr. Adedayo Thomas, the Managing Director Of Nigerian Film Corporation Mr Chidia Maduekwe Represented by Mrs. Halima Oyelade.



The Festival also has a large array of films including the American Film Showcase which will feature 5 documentaries from the United States amongst the films on parade. There is also a masterclass to be facilitated by Katrin Hoffman the producer of the film “IF PROJECT” one of the documentaries on the American film showcase line up. The workshops will be on Commercial Film Production for independent filmmakers.



The Festival ended on Friday 13tth of October with the Award ceremony where the Winning films in fifteen selected categories went home with the awards for the 14th Abuja International Film Festival.



Special recognition awards were also conferred on some eminent Nigerians who have in one way or the other supported the industry or the nation based on the theme of the festival. Some of the awardees include the Governors of Kano and Cross River State; Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and Prof Ben Ayade respectively, The Chief Of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai and the Chairman of NDDC Senator Victor Ndoma Egba all the area of their contributions to security.



Responding to our inquiries on the number of Films, Fidelis Duker the Founder and Former Festival Director of the Festival said the number of films this year at 3786 films is unprecedented for an African film festival and we are excited that sustainability is no more an issue with the festival as it has come to stay and the flagship of festivals in Nigeria and west Africa,



Below is the list of winners



OFFICIAL WINNERS OF 14TH ABUJA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

1. BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: THE PRIDE AND THE GLORY OF NIGERIA –NIGERIA



2. BEST ANIMATION

WINNER: ROSE HOUSE – CHINA



3. BEST EXPERIMENTAL

WINNER: REMU – NIGERIA – PIXJAY IMAGES



4. BEST FEATURE FILM: FOREIGN

WINNER: WOLF TOTEM – CHINA



5. BEST FEATURE: INDIGENOUS

WINNER: THE WOMEN –BLESSING EFFIONG EGBE



6. BEST SHORT FILM: NIGERIA

WINNER: THE MECHANIC – NIGERIA



7. BEST SHORT FILM: FOREIGN

WINNER: GHETTO SITUATIONS – SOUTH AFRICA –



8. OUTSTANDING COMIC FILM

WINNER: EXCESS LUGGAGE – NIGERIA



9. BEST STUDENT FILM

WINNER: ABUJA TAXI – NIGERIA – KRIS MOK



10. OUTSTANDING MALE ACTOR

WINNER: RICHARD MOFE DAMIJO- THREE WISE MEN





11. OUTSTANDING FEMALE ACTRESS

TANA ADELANA – PURPLE HEARTS



12. OUTSTANDING IN FILM DIRECTING

ANDY AMENECHI – PURPLE HEARTS – NIGERIA



13. OUTSTANDING MUSIC SCORE

WINNER: BLOGGERS WIFE- NIGERIA



14. GOLDEN JURY FILM

WINNER: THE MASTER – CHINA



15. AIFF AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

WINNER: BEHIND THE WHEELS – STANLEY OHIKHUARE NIGERIA