Unknown to many, Mustapha is a first cousin to Babachir Lawal whom he has been appointed to replace. A member of the House of Representatives during the Second Republic, Dr Junaid Muhammed, revealed this to one of our correspondents.



He said, “Before you begin to celebrate the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new SGF, do you know that he is in fact, Babachir Lawal’s first cousin? This is a continuation of the cronyism and nepotism the Buhari-led administration has become infamous for.” he said