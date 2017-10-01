While question is still being asked on how a memo sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by Minister of State (Petroleum) Dr Ibe Kachukwu over alleged insubordination and misuse of power by the GMD of NNPC leaked to the press,another controversy is now brewing with the latest information that Dr Kachukwu was also investigated by the EFCC for alleged corruption.





The petition written in 2016 accused the Minister of gross mismanagement of funds.





It was referred to the Vice President ,Yemi Osinbajo by the EFCC who also minuted it to President Muhammadu Buhari





The memo released by an online platform categorized some of the allegation leveled against the Delta State born oil technocrat by the graft agency

CKN News could not ascertain the outcome of the investigation and if the Minister was exonerated of the allegations.





Many believe that the latest attack on Dr Kachukwu Ibe must have emanated from those he is accusing of gross misconduct in the NNPC.



