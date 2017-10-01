Bright Echefu

ABSthe technical partners to TSTV in short for Asia Broadcast Satellite, is a communication satellites operator, based in Bermuda, and owned by Permira, which is a European private equity firm with services that include satellite-to-home and satellite-to-cable TV distribution, cellular services, and internet services.



It has in the past established telecommunications network in Africa, Russia, Asia and the Middle East, having a service network that currently covers 80% of the population in the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and Commonwealth of Independent States.



ABS and Telcom Satellites TV (TSTV) recently signed a multi-transponder agreement to deliver a Direct-to-Home (DTH) Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcast service into Nigeria on ABS’ -3A satellite, Africa beam which is located at the prime video neighborhood of 3°W.

Also: TSTV Bouquet Subscription Table



Its journey began in the year 2006, with the successful acquisition of the Lockheed Martin Intersputnik-1 (LMI-1) satellite by ABS which was promptly renamed ABS-1 satellite.



Then in the year 2010, Permira, along with the ABS management team acquired ABS from Citi Venture Capital International and Asia Debt Management.



Here in Nigeria, ABS is in business under the name TSTV, but operates under the company name TELCOM SATELLITES LIMITED, as TELCOM SATELLITES is registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Laws of Nigeria.

And: TSTV: Subscribers divided over Pay Tv charges



TSTV sure knows the terrain and is definitely here to stay, going by the statement of its C.E.O, Bright Echefu



“We’ve successfully ran African Health Television for more than 5 years without hitches. We have no doubts whatsoever that TSTV would offer an excellent and affordable digital satellite television services to Nigerians.”



Dr. Bright Echefu



But wait, did i hear Bright Echefu?, who is this guy, to think he is Nigerian? Does he have what it takes to stay in the industry, in the face of strong competitors like DSTV, StarTimes?



First, Bright Echefu is a Nigerian, from Obowo in Imo state.



He is the MD/CEO of Bricke and Athens limited owners of AHTV-Heath Television, who have brought Telcom Satellites TV (TSTV).



He had been in that position from November 2014 till date. This means he already ha 2 years 11 months of work experience.



He also attended the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka,before leaving to pursue further studies abroad.



He is the chairman of Briechberg Investment Limited,owners of Bright FM.



He is also on the board of Bright joy Multiventures limited.



He got skills that include Strategic Planning Research, Nonprofits Public Speaking, Program Management, Fundraising Program Development.



and the best of all,



He is married.