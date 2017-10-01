









Despite being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged corruption, embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, was provided federal security cover.





Investigators revealed that for months, Mr. Maina received protection from operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service, SSS.





The SSS also provided an accommodation for him. Mr. Maina is currently at large and did not report to duties on Monday at the Ministry of Interior where he was recently posted to.





The spokesperson of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the agency was intensifying its search for Mr. Maina.





The fresh search was triggered by on Friday, when a report detailing how the former pension boss, who fled Nigeria in 2013, sneaked back to the country and was reinstated into the civil service, and promoted.



The story sparked outrage amongst Nigerians and the civil society who viewed the case as a litmus test for the anti-corruption effort the Buhari administration.





On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered for immediate disengagement of Mr. Maina and demanded a report of the circumstances leading to his reinstatement from the Head of Service of the Federation. The presidency said the report has been turned in.



