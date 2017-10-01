The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says restructuring has many sides and the focal point must be Constitutional amendment via the National Assembly.



The Minister stated this on Monday when he featured alongside other guests on a Nigeria Television Authority programme, "Good Morning Nigeria".



The programme focused on the nation’s 57th Independence Anniversary. To some, restructuring means going back to the former three of four regions, to some it means creation of additional states as was proposed in the 2014 Confab,” the minister said.



"To some, restructuring means resource control, to some it means devolution of more power to states while to some it means state police.

