Wabba

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, says restructuring of Nigeria cannot be a substitute for good governance.





Wabba made the statement on Monday in Abuja at a symposium with the theme: "Making Nigeria Work for the people organised by the NLC to mark Nigeria’s 57th Independence Day.



He said one of the problems facing Nigeria was the absence of good governance. According to him, the crisis of good governance is exemplified by the massive corruption.





"This in turn is responsible for the huge unemployment crisis, poor service delivery and continuous absence of dividends of democracy for majority of our people.



"The latest manifestation of this is the refusal by a number of states government to fulfill their elementary obligations to their workers by not paying salaries and pensions as at when due.



"So, for us in the congress, we look at restructuring as that which cannot be a substitute for good governance and respect for the rule of law,” he said.





Wabba explained that as long as the political and bureaucratic elites continue to misappropriate and divert resources meant for development, the nation would not overcome its developmental challenges.

