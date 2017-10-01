Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, October 20, 2017


The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to increase tax on tobacco, with a view to curbing smoking in Nigeria.

The house made the call following the motion by Rep. Sergius Ogun (Edo-APC) and Rep. Albert Abiodun (Osun-PDP) on Thursday.

Ogun expressed concern that annually, tobacco usage accounted for more than seven million deaths around the world.

According to him, increased tax on tobacco will address public health concerns and substantially increase revenue potential of the government.

He explained that it will also help in mitigating the funding challenges of the healthcare services delivery.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

