The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has blamed reckless driving and irresponsibility for the high rate of road traffic accidents during ember months.





The Corps Marshal stated this during the inauguration of the annual “Don’t Drink and Drive" campaign of Nigerian Breweries in partnership with the FRSC in Abuja on Wednesday.





Oyeyemi ,who was represented by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, blamed the road crashes on recklessness and irresponsibility of motorists and others rather than demons.





He said,“The Ember months being a period of festivities, people want to get drunk on daily basis in the name of celebration.





"Nigerians must be aware that frequent cases of road crashes during this period, particularly the ember months are unconnected to demonic activities.



