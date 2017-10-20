Kemi Adeosun

Nigeria ’s Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has said the recent economic recession in the country was a blessing in disguise.





Nigeria recently announced that it had come out of recession after about two years. According to the minister, who made this statement in an article circulated to media outlets on Sunday, the recession was a turning point in the country’s history.





Speaking further, she said she is “confident that in the months and years ahead” adding that Nigerians will soon feel the full impact of the “foundational resetting that the Buhari administration has been focused on since 2015.”





In addition, she noted that “what is remarkable, yet not as talked about, is the way we have worked so hard to exit the recession, reset the economy and reposition it for a brighter future for the present and future generations of Nigerians.





"The Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is laying the foundation for the kind of economic growth that makes a real impact in the lives of citizens.”





Similarly, Adeosun said the present government has fought corruption to a standstill, adding that there have been strict measures put in place to tighten the lose ends.



