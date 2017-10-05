Select Menu

Posted date: Thursday, October 05, 2017

The Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communications PLC Chief Raymond Dokpesi has lost his brother ..High Chief Felix Dokpesi died in London on 15th September 2017.He will be buried  on the 7th of October 2017 according to a release by the family.Sources who spoke to CKN News said the Chieftain of PDP is highly devastated by the loss.According to them, Raymond and his late brother were very very close..Most Daar Communications members of staff spoken to by CKN News also attest to this. Most of them said the late Agenedobe chief was very very useful during the formative years of one of Africa's biggest Media outfit

