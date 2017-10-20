Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says he has not thought of contesting for Presidency in 2019.



There is uncertainty over President Muhammadu Buhari’s candidature for the poll after spending a number of months on medical vacation in the United Kingdom since taking over in 2015.

While being asked at the Financial Times conference in London on Monday, the Redeemed Christian Church of God minister said such thought had not crossed his mind.



"None of that is on the cards,” the Vice-President said. He added that he cannot give a timeline when he would make such decision.



In a related development, Osinbajo says the activities of militants in the Niger Delta region is no more a major threat to oil production.

