



The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday called for the punishment of those found culpable in the reinstatement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.







The party, in the same breath, cleared the president of any wrongdoing in the act and also not acting on the recommendations in the report submitted by the Vice President Osinbajo-headed committee that investigated allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.







This was in response to insinuations that a report on the Mainagate incident would be swept under the carpet like other reports, the Osinbajo one inclusive.





The party’s position on these matters were revealed by the APC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.







Speaking to newsmen at the party secretariat, Abdullahi described the Maina incident as an embarrassment to the party and the government.

He said “We are all shocked like any other person. It is almost unbelievable that such thing can happen.







However, we are all delighted that President Buhari has taken very decisive and punitive action against those that are involved. We are also delighted that he has ordered full-scale investigation into the circumstances the led to this individual being reinstated into the public office.







"We believe as a party that whoever was part of this or found to be part of this must face appropriate consequences because it is an embarrassment to the party, government and it is unacceptable.”







"We have no more doubt in our minds that the President will do what is necessary and do what is right. But he does not have to act because everybody wants him to act. He has to exercise the best judgement at all time.







"So, if we are satisfied that he is acting in the best interest of the nation, definitely we cannot continue to insinuate that he will shield these people. He was the one who ordered that the investigation be carried out and he is the one who ordered that the SGF and NIA boss be removed from the office and we have not heard that they have returned to their duty post.









So, definitely, action will be taken on them. I think we should just be kind and wait for Mr President to act on that before we come to the conclusion that he has not acted.”