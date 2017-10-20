|Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Niamey, the Republic of Niger capital, where he will participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.
According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, member-countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency include Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.
To join the president on the flight to Niger are the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, according to the statement. Adesina said the president will return to Abuja from Niger later today.
