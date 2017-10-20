Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday depart Abuja for Niamey, the Republic of Niger capital, where he will participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.





According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, member-countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency include Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.



