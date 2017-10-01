Late Air Vice Marshal Mohmammed

The late Military Administrator of Kaduna State, Air Vice Marshal Mukhtari Mohammed (retd), was a principled, patriotic and loyal military officer, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.





"AVM Mohammed was so passionately committed to his principles and beliefs that he had to leave his military career earlier than expected on account of those principles,”



Buhari said in a statement by his media aide.



The president further said,“Very few Nigerians are ready to lose their jobs or offices on account of their beliefs, but the late Mohammed was an exception to this ugly reality of Nigeria, a society where public office holders respect power more than principles"

