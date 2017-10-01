Buhari,Amaechi

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, says President Buhari may suffer high blood pressure if he does not adequately inform him about the progress being made in the ministry which he supervises.





Amaechi had a meeting with President Buhari in his office in Abuja yesterday and after the meeting, he spoke with state house correspondents.





According to Amaechi, President Buhari is very much interested in all the rail projects being embarked upon by his administration and requires that he gets feedback from the supervising minister.





Amaechi told newsmen that President Buhari becomes happy whenever he receives a progress report on all the rail projects.





"An approval had been given for the eastern flank of the railway modernization which has to do with from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri cutting across Aba, Owerri, Enugu, Umuahia to Makurdi, Abakiliki, Awka and Lafia down to Bauchi, Gombe, Yola and to Damaturu and ends at Borno.



