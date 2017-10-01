



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari is taking the fight against corruption seriously.







He was reacting to the recent controversy that has engulfed the federal government following accusations made by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, against the GMD of NNPC Maikanti Baru.









Abubakar, who is the Waziri of Adamawa said Buhari was elected based on his promises to fight corruption and bring about the needed change.









The former vice president, in the past, had lamented that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government had sideline him.







"President Buhari was elected on a platform of change and anti corruption. I'm sure he takes this very seriously” he posted