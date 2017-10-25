Senator Dino Melaye has described President Buhari as a good man surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars.



Dino made the remark during plenary while members of the Senate were discussing the reinstatement and sack of wanted former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.



Dino says the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who has been indicted in Maina's reinstatement, has brought nothing but disgrace to the Buhari-led administration.



"It is pathetic. I want to ask this question to the executive; should we continue in sin and ask grace to abound? Time after time, the AGF and minister of justice has abuse dthis office.



We are not talking about Maina. We should talk about the integrity of the AGF and minister of justice. If the law officer has his hands stained then the entire nation is one a stained.





Mr President is a good man and he means well but he is surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars. We should have the audacity to take strong decisions.

