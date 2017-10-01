Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » President Buhari Is The Father Of Corruption ..APC Chieftain Mark Wosi
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, October 29, 2017 / comment : 0


A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Mark Wosi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the father of corruption.

He was reacting to the president failure to sack the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal; Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, and the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

Wosi said all indications show Buhari was stalling on the issues because the men involved were his loyalists.

He said: "You can't keep telling us you are fighting corruption while there are corruption allegations against people around you and yet you can’t do anything about it.

"This only means you are the father of corruption. The integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari is now in doubt with all these fraud cases under his nose.”

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú