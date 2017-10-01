A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Mark Wosi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is the father of corruption.





He was reacting to the president failure to sack the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal; Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, and the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.





Wosi said all indications show Buhari was stalling on the issues because the men involved were his loyalists.





He said: "You can't keep telling us you are fighting corruption while there are corruption allegations against people around you and yet you can’t do anything about it.





"This only means you are the father of corruption. The integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari is now in doubt with all these fraud cases under his nose.”



