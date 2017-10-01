Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has fulfilled its campaign promises to Nigerians.

The minister, in an interview yesterday, said the federal government had been able to decimate the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.



Mohammed added that terrorism is a global threat, saying that life has returned to normal in Borno state, which was hitherto under the siege of the dreaded group.

"I thank God for the privilege of serving as a minister of information and culture. I can see that in under two and a half years, that this government has delivered largely on all its promises,” the minister said.



"I will start with insecurity. When we came in 2015, there were 24 local governments in this country that were under the sovereign control of Boko Haram.

Today, as I speak, not one local government is under the control of Boko Haram. Boko Haram has been decapitated. Boko Haram has been thoroughly degraded; they can no longer function as a parallel army as they were doing".



Speaking further, he said: "for us, it is a triumph that we have been able to subdue Boko Haram, their territorial ambition has been cut short, life has returned to normal in most parts of the Northeast today.”



