Buhari Inspecting A Guard Of Honor During the visit

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, to celebrate Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary with troops defending the nation against Boko Haram terrorists.





"I thought the only honour I can present to the military and other stakeholders on this great day is to come and address you, who are in the front line". Buhari said to the troops.





The president charged the Armed Forces to remain loyal to the nation in the face of agitation from various sections of the country.



Buhari, in his address, said such loyalty is imperative to sustain the nation’s peace and unity.





"Even for selfish reasons, your loyalty ought to be to the centre, first. The security of this nation is in the hands of God and in the hands of the security.





"If you don't stand firm, I assure you if Nigeria doesn't exist, the first to be insecure are the security agencies because no matter how many parts Nigeria will be divided, nobody will take another General to preside over his country,” Buhari said.





On those agitating for separation, Buhari dismissed them as noisemakers, adding that they have no idea what war entails.



"I was involved in civil war for 30 months, I know much about this country. Those making noise about the stability of this country were not born then. They don’t know what it means to be a nationalist,” he said.



"I am pleased with the Nation and responsible opinions from all over the world, congratulating this administration for the progress we have made.





"I personally thank the Governor of this state, Borno, Kashim Shettima for his courage throughout the crisis. The president gave the assurance that under his leadership, resources would be made available to support the Armed Forces.



