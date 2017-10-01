Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » President Buhari Arrives Abuja From Turkey (PHOTOS)
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 23, 2017 / comment : 0



President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after a  four-day working visit to Ankara and Istanbul in Turkey.


The president’s aircraft, which took off from Ataturk airport, Istanbul, at about 12p.m (Turkish time), landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4.05p.m.


The Nigerian leader, accompanied by his wife, Aisha, was received by senior government officials.





The officials included his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammad Bello, and other presidential aides.


While in Ankara, Buhari was hosted by the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan for “a fairly long one-on-one meeting’’, before the bilateral meeting that involved ministers and members of both country’s delegations.



The president, who participated in the 9th D-8 Summit in Istanbul on 20 October, also held bilateral meetings with some member-countries.



“The meetings have also helped to enhance momentum in ties between Nigeria and the rest of the `D-8’ member-countries and the establishment of a positive working relationship, especially between Buhari and Erdogan,’’ his media aide Garba Shehu said in a statement.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú