President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday returned to Abuja after a four-day working visit to Ankara and Istanbul in Turkey.









The president’s aircraft, which took off from Ataturk airport, Istanbul, at about 12p.m (Turkish time), landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 4.05p.m.









The Nigerian leader, accompanied by his wife, Aisha, was received by senior government officials.

















The officials included his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammad Bello, and other presidential aides.









While in Ankara, Buhari was hosted by the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan for “a fairly long one-on-one meeting’’, before the bilateral meeting that involved ministers and members of both country’s delegations.









The president, who participated in the 9th D-8 Summit in Istanbul on 20 October, also held bilateral meetings with some member-countries.









“The meetings have also helped to enhance momentum in ties between Nigeria and the rest of the `D-8’ member-countries and the establishment of a positive working relationship, especially between Buhari and Erdogan,’’ his media aide Garba Shehu said in a statement.



