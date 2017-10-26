The Presidency has said it is not ignoring the possibility that the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina was masterminded by elements loyal to former President Goodluck Jonathan.





The Buhari-led administration is still reeling form the scandal riled up by the return and reinstatement of the embattled former chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the federal civil service.



The executive’s position is contained in a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.



Responding to comments by the main opposition party, the PDP, Shehu said the PDP has no moral right to level any accusations against the current government.





This, he said, is because the administration has cause to believe Jonathan loyalists have a hand in the Maina debacle.





"Over and over again, the President Buhari government has pointed out that the administration’s greatest problem is the mess left behind by the previous government. Maina is just one more example.”





He went on to add that “influential officials loyal to the previous government may have been the invisible hand in the latest scandal that saw the return of Maina to the public service, despite being on the EFCC's wanted list".

