



Presidency has announced the postponement of the Federal Executive Council meeting which usually holds on Wednesdays till Thursday.





A tweet from the presidency says the meeting which is supposed to hold today, will now hold tomorrow, Thursday, October 26th.



No reason was given for why the meeting was rescheduled.







Meanwhile, it has also assured that the 2018 budget, which will the main point of discussion tomorrow at the federal executive meeting, will be passed into law before the end of 2017.