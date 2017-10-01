Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a popular artiste, Mr. Joseph Osayomore , in the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State.





Osayomore was said to have been whisked away by the abductors in Orovie village, off Upper Ekehuan Road, at about 10 pm on Tuesday.



It was learnt that his wife, whose identity could not be ascertained as of press time, sustained gunshot injuries during the kidnap.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the incident, said the police received a report of the abduction at about 11 pm.



The kidnap of the ace musician, who is renowned for the infusion of the Benin language into his style of music, came less than two weeks after the abduction of the head of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Mr. Andrew Ehanire, and a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Adorolo.





While Adorolo was released last Saturday, Ehanire, who is the brother of the Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has yet to regain his freedom.



Nkombe, however, said security operatives had been deployed in dark spots across the state.



He also assured residents of the state that the police would secure the release of the musician.





