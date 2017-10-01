ACP Kayode Egbetokun At The Parade

The supernumerary police course 4, 2017 passing out parade had come and gone but not without some positive lessons to take away. Not a few of the graduating participants were silent on their impressions about the police training school, Ikeja and its leadership.



Below are some notable comments from some of them as contained in the course album:



From MALIK MUHAMMED who doubled as the General Number 1 and the overall best trainee



“I want to sincerely state here that this training has helped our personal perception of the Nigeria police as a whole because of the high standard and ideals experienced in this school. Kindly permit me to highlight some of these standards here;the commandant ACP Kayode Egbetokun is a no-nonsense personality that never bends the rules irrespective of your position in the society or relationship with him. As far as he is concerned, all are equal before the law and every participant must be punctual and participate effectively in all the activities in the school. The commandant and his management team are people of high integrity and standard. They show absolute resentment to any act of indiscipline and they made us understand that maintenance of high integrity and standard is sacrosanct to our certification as supernumerary Police Officers. The lecturers are very sound, discipline and equipped with adequate certification and experience.



They are very punctual to the class with rich training materials. Despite my certification as a master degree holder and being a chartered accountant, I am humbled with their teaching methodologies and articulation in class. The drill officers and sport team are excellent. They never take anything short of expected standard from any one. In fact, they reiterate to us always that once we come through the PTS gate into the school premises, we should drop our certifications and profiles and become true trainees ready to go through the rigors of the scheme. Finally, the standard of the conduct of our examinations can be favorably compared with that of masters’ level in the universities.



Equipped with our examination numbers, we were randomly arranged in the examination hall while the examiners wearing tough faces maintained empty rows among candidates. We were served applied questions such that you can only pass when you attend classes punctually and read handouts thoroughly. In fact, I have to check into protea Hotel three days before the examination to revise my course materials. In PTS Ikeja, there is no room for examination mal-practice. The commandant seats in his office to set the questions when we are already seated in the examination hall. He then deploys strict officers to invigilate.



Our scope on the Nigeria police and policing have been broadened through the knowledge we have acquired in legal studies, police duties, security, foot drills and unarmed combat training. The professional conducts and technical competence of the trainers in police training school Ikeja is second to none.



We are not ignorant of the responsibilities on us to be part of the image building project of the Nigeria police and as such, we shall not fail in this regard. We shall leave here today as great ambassadors of this school with sole aim of protecting her interests positively anywhere in the world.



On behalf of my squad mates, I thank the school authority, the top management of the Nigeria police for this training and also for the opportunity to serve in this capacity and be part of the Nigeria police family”.





An award winning graduating trainee, the best in academics EDEBIRI- OSAYI FRED has this to say about the school.



“ … I also commend and congratulate the commandant of police training school, Ikeja, the Deputy Commandant and other members of staff of the school to have successfully midwifed the birth of another set of supernumerary police officers, in addition to the existing collection of ebullient spy police officers. Please keep upholding the high standard with which the police training school is reputed.



The teaching staff was simply wonderful. They, no doubt, from teaching us the rudiments and skills needed as police officers, enriched and imparted us with a lot of knowledge which will come handy as we take up the roles of supernumerary police officers in the larger society, I must mention that they were very tolerant and accommodating.



Equally of importance are the physical exercise and drill; ensuring and nurturing good physical body and sound mind. We are indeed blessed with very good instructors who were more concerned with making us the importance and usefulness of physical fitness and proficiency in parades. The commandant of PTS, Ikeja. ACP Kayode Egbetokun, sir, from your conducts I have learnt the true meaning of the words humility, simplicity and excellent standards in work.”



CHIDIEBERE OGBONA, THE CAPTAIN OF ‘A’ CLASS, A MASTERS DEGREE HOLDER IN MATHEMATICS HAS THIS TO SAY.



“A good training school with dedicated and experienced personnel under the leadership of an innovative, proactive, articulate and intelligent commandant, ACP Kayode Egbetokun. The final written examination was a practical test of knowledge acquired during training and the pattern should be encouraged. I am proud to be associated with the school”.





FROM BOLANLE ATOLOYE, ALSO AN AWARD WINNING TRAINEE COMES THE FOLLOWING COMMENTS.



“The spy police program has been a wonderful and beneficial program to all participants. For me, it has opened up my mind to the various proactive and systematic methods of crime identification and prevention. I have also learnt how to maintain a healthy lifestyle through exercise, knowing my rights and the awareness of other people’s rights as well as preserving has also been an integral part of the training. In all, it has been a mind blowing experience”.





KINGSLEY ONYEOZIRI IS THE CHIEF EDITOR OF THE COURSE ALBUM AND EQUALLY HAS THIS TO SAY.



“A training school per excellence with focused and well trained facilitators who are ever ready to proffer solutions to questions at all times. Police training school, Ikeja, a training school that cannot compromise standards in their resolve on imparting knowledge. I am happy to have passed through this drill”.





Indeed, the police training school, Ikeja, pace sets among other police training institutions in Nigeria.

