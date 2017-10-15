Ex IGP Mike Okiri

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday said it is investigating allegations of abuse of office against some Commissioners of Police.





The Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Musa Istifanus, disclosed this while receiving the leadership of the Concerned Citizens of Edo, in Abuja.





This is contained in a statement released by Ikechukwu Ani, PSC’s Head, Press and Public Relations.

The group was at the Commission to protest the poor performance of the Commissioner of Police in the Edo, Haliru Gwandu.





Istifanus said the Commission had received complaints and petitions against some commissioners of police, who were allegedly going against laid down rules and regulations.





He said the Commission would take serious action against any of the commissioners found to have compromised his office.





According to him, the Commission takes very seriously issues of abuse of office, especially from CPs in the state, which can lead to anarchy.





Istifanus promised that the complaint from the group would be expeditiously handled, saying "we will not allow anarchy in Edo; we will immediately look into this complaint and take a decision on it.”





He, however, called on the group to remain calm and law-abiding and allow the commission to do the needful.





Earlier, leader of the group, Mr Henry Okpeme, had complained of the collapse of security in Edo, citing an alarming increase in high profile assassinations, kidnapping and rape as cases.



