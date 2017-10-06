The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Tagbo, a friend of the hip hop musician, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido.



The command said it was awaiting the result of an autopsy conducted on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death, which would guide its investigations.

The Acting Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgar Imohimi , said on Thursday that he had and met with Davido and other parties involved in the case.



Tagbo reportedly died on the eve of his birthday on Tuesday at a bar in the Lekki area of the state.



Nigerian actress, Caroline Danjuma, had, accused Davido of dumping Tagbo's corpse at a General Hospital in Lagos, after he allegedly died in his Davido's car.



Davido had also responded to Danjuma allegation, absolving himself from Tagbo's death. The celebrity musician described the allegation as false and vowed not make further comments on the incident.





But the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi, said on Thursday that the command had commenced investigations into the incident.



He said all the parties involved had met with the police and had been advised to embrace peace while investigations continued.





The Commissioner of Police who spoke on phone said no foul play was suspected so far.





He, however, noted that the autopsy report would give proper directions to the case.He said,“The Lion Building Police Division is investigating a case of sudden and unnatural death.





The person concerned, who was Davido's friend, was brought in dead to a general hospital on Lagos Island and the doctor notified the police.





"The autopsy report will be out today Friday or Monday and that would determine the cause of death.



The deceased's girlfriend insinuated that Davido had a hand in the friend's death because they (Tagbo and Davido) were seen together in a bar somewhere in Lekki, having a nice time.



"I called all the parties concerned because there is always the need for the police to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order.



The police are already investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and we are ensuring that all possible angles are touched. We will issue a statement after investigations. Meanwhile , there is no need for speculations.”



