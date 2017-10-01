The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni extended last month the mandate and Area of Responsibilities of Operations Absolute Sanity to cover Birnin Gwari – Funtua, Birnin Gwari – Kaduna and Kaduna – Kano Highways to respond to the recent occurrence of cases of kidnapping and armed robbery on the mentioned roads.

Consequently, the above mentioned suspects were arrested in the act during an operation that lasted several hours in the identified kidnap dens, camps and hideouts along Birnin Gwari – Funtua, Birnin Gwari – Kaduna and Kaduna – Kano Highways.

The eleven (11) suspects arrested during interrogation confessed to the crimes and admitted to have carried out several kidnappings/armed robberies attacks on innocent travelers on Birnin Gwari – Funtua and Birnin Gwari -Kaduna and Kaduna - Kano roads in recent times.

Four (4) victims comprising three (3) men and a woman were rescued from them alive and unhurt during the operation without payment of ransom. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

While appreciating the supports of the members of the public in the successes being showcased today, the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to prevent and detect crimes, most especially violent crimes such as kidnapping and armed robbery throughout the country remained unwavering and unequivocal.



