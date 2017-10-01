Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, October 13, 2017 / comment : 0


The Kano state police command has arrested one Itakpom Wadda from Edo state for buying children for N20, 000 in the state.



According to reports, the suspect was arrested after she bought a child from a prostitute that recently welcomed a baby in the Sabon Gari area of the state.



The police got a tip off about the transaction and she was immediately arrested. When she was interrogated, she said she bought the baby for a couple in Port Harcourt, Rivers state who were in need of a child.




The suspect, the prostitute and one other person are now in police custody.

