



Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have paraded three young men namely Osabuohien Aghimien, Osamudiamen Stephen and Victory Osayomwan, for allegedly defiling a 14yr old secondary school pupil.



According to reports, one of the suspects, Osabuohien, a mechanic apprentice, claimed he was the boyfriend of the victim and that he took her to his friend, Osamudiamen's house for the night so they could have sex. He said after he finished having sex with her, his friends requested to have sex with her and she obliged them.



"I was there when they had sex with her. When my friend said he wanted to go in again, she agreed. When I went to their home the next day, I was apprehended. My friend wanted to give her money, but I refused". he said.



The other suspect, Osamudiamen, claimed the suspect brought the young lady to his home claiming that she is a commercial sex worker.

"He told us the girl is an ashawo (commercial sex worker). So, we all slept with her.



She did not cry at all. He said we should use her for the night. We did not give her money". The last suspect, Osayomwan, said he asked the young girl for sex and she did not turn him down.





They were all arrested after the young lady reported the incident to her family members with claims that they had sex with her without her consent.



NSCDC Commandant Makinde Iskil said the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities.