



Officials of the Lagos state police Rapid Response Squad last Friday arrested one Jude, a resident of Anthony Village, who drank himself to stupor, forgot his car at a beer parlour and went home.









At about 3.30am the next day, he went to the police station to report that his car had been stolen from his residence.









The police during its investigations, recovered the car where it was parked few meters away from the beer parlour.









All items in the car were still intact. He was detained briefly and counselled before he was allowed to go.