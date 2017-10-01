The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed the arrest of a suspected drug peddler in the Mushin area of the state.



The suspected drug peddler, identified as Sunday Adesoye, aka Marlboro , was arrested during a raid carried out by operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit.





Adesoye was arrested alongside 49 others -46 men and 4 women with 48 bags of cannabis products. This was disclosed by the task force Chairman, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi.





Egbeyemi said, "One of the suspected notorious criminals Sunday Adesoye, aka Malboro, confessed that Akala served as a central market for cannabis and illicit drugs to all miscreants and hoodlums in Lagos.





"He confessed further that he sold an average of N500,000 worth of Indian hemp and other illicit drugs daily to his customers from Obalende, Oshodi, Pen-Cinema, Apapa, Lagos Island and Fadeyi, among others.





"Altogether, 44 males and six females suspects were arrested and they had been charged before Magistrate Lateef Owolabi of the Lagos State Mobile Court on three counts of unlawful possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, trading in Indian hemp and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.”



