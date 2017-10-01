



Policemen in Delta State have arrested one female and five male members of a cult group known as Junior Vikings.





The suspects who fall between the ages of 16-20 years, were apprehended during a cult meeting in Ashaka.





Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, told newsmen that police operatives at Ashaka Division, Ndokwa axis of the state, acting on a tip off, stormed a hotel at Ashaka, where the cultists were meeting.







"On sighting the policemen, the suspects escaped by jumping the hotel’s fence, abandoning one Rocky motorcycle with registration number UWN 852 QR Enugu, six pairs of palm slippers, two Nokia phones, one Techno phone, one Gionee phone and one black spectacle.





However, one female suspect by name was later arrested, who made a confessional statement and disclosed that she was forcefully raped as initiation rite into Vikings queen.





Ibrahim said the suspect’s confession led to the arrest of the other five suspects "They confessed to the offence of belonging to secret cult known as Junior Vikings Confraternity. Case is under investigation.”