President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the “madness”in Plateau State which led to recent killings of at least 20 people had gone too far.



He has therefore instructed the military and the police to bring the violence to an instant end.



The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.



Shehu said Buhari was devoted to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity, and he encourages Nigerians of all groups to learn to live together in peace and harmony.



The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has received with deep sadness and regret, news of the recent killings of at least 20 people in Plateau State, during what has been described as a reprisal attack by some herdsmen.



“President Buhari believes that this madness has gone too far. He has instructed the military and the police to not only bring the violence to an instant end, but to draw up a plan to ensure that there are no further attacks and reprisal attacks by one group against the other.



“President Buhari is devoted to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity, and he encourages Nigerians of all groups to learn to live together in peace and harmony.



“He commiserates with the governor and people of Plateau State, and with those who lost their loved ones, friends and family: May God comfort them as only He can.”