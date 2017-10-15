Select Menu

» » Photos:Police IG,Officers Attend International Conference On Kidnapping In Colombia
Posted by: Aminu Mohammed Posted date: Monday, October 16, 2017 / comment : 0

The Inspector General Of Police Abubakar Idris recently attended  the International Congress on Kidnapping and Extortion in Colombia with some of his officers which included the Head of the IRT Unit of the Nigerian Police ACP Abba Kyari.

Heare are pictures from the conference


According to information gathered by CKN news,the conference was to share Ideas and experiences  with Senior Officers from Same Field all Across the World .

They also Learnt from Colombia how the country was able to bring  down the act of Kidnapping from 3700 reported Cases per year in 2007 to less than 200 Kidnappings per year now.

The team returned home last week according to the participants fully prepared for the task ahead


