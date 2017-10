President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR;

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; The Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Habiba Lawal; C

hief of Staff, Abba Kyari;

Head of Civil Service of the Federation Winifred Oyo-Ita; National Security Adviser to the President, Major Gen. Babagana Mongonu

during FEC, State

House, Abuja. Photos: NOVO ISIORO